NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana's first Chipotle is now open in New Albany.
The State Street location opened its doors Tuesday, featuring the brand's signature "Chipotlane," which is a drive-thru lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders.
The chain offers tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and salads.
The State Street restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It's the latest restaurant to pop up in the area. A Panera Bread next door opened earlier this month.
Construction on a new car wash is also underway on State Street, as well as a TJ Maxx in the former Office Depot location.
