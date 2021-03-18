LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- County music star Chris Stapleton's big benefit concert at UK's Kroger Field is postponed again.
The event "Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit" was originally scheduled for April 2020, but the pandemic started. It was scheduled for next month. Now it's set for Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola are among the artists to perform on the rescheduled date.
Organizers say anyone who bought tickets will have those tickets honored for the 2022 concert. But if you bought tickets and can't attend, you have 30 days to get a refund at your point of purchase.
Proceeds from the show were to benefit Chris and Morgan Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund supports local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.
Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner. In 2019, he was named the first-ever ACM "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.
