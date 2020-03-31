LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever concert at UK's Kroger Field is being postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Country singer Chris Stapleton was supposed to perform in Lexington on April 25 along with a list of singers to raise money for his charity that supports music and arts education. But the Kentucky native said it's in everyone's best interest to move the "Outlaw State of Kind" benefit concert.
Stapleton said the decision wasn't made lightly, and the University of Kentucky and all artists that were supposed to be involved are currently in talks to find another date that works. Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow were originally scheduled to perform on the original date. Stapleton said all tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.
Proceeds from the show were to benefit Chris and Morgan Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund supports local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.
Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner. Last year, he was named the first-ever ACM "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.
