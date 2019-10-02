LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chris Stapleton will headline the Concert for Kentucky at Lexington's Kroger Field. It's the first concert to be held at the football stadium.
On Wednesday the Kentucky-born singer helped announce the April 25, 2020 show that will also feature country legend Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola.
Stapleton was made an appearance, as Live Nation and UK Athletics announced the show. " I feel pretty weird right now standing here looking out there. Obviously, a lot of emotions coming into that show coming, into this show, this field this town. I have a lot of people who have supported me over the years -- friends and family who have supported me over the years -- and this is a really big deal for me."
Proceeds from the show will benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, October 8 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit StapletonFanClub.com.
100% of the proceeds to a “Concert for Kentucky” will go to “Outlaw State of Kind Benefit.” Show is Saturday, April 25th. Tickets on sale Oct. 11. @WDRBNews @LiveNation @UKAthletics #ChrisStapleton @ChrisStapleton pic.twitter.com/mqRlIUFG07— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) October 2, 2019
Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner. He is nominated in three categories at the 2019 CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ("Millionaire") and was recently announced as the first-ever ACM "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.