LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Indiana students spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday.
More than 50 third- and fourth-grade students from Christian Academy of Indiana visited the Westminster Village Kentuckiana retirement home in Clarksville.
The students sang songs and delivered Christmas cards and donations to the residents.
People living there said it was a blessing to see the kids.
"God bless them," said Kathleen Butts, a resident of the home. "We love them. Anytime they can come, they need to come to cheer us up."
The students will also visit the Riverview Village retirement home Friday.
