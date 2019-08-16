LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Christian Academy of Louisville students walked into class Friday morning to a murder scene -- but it was all fake.
The high school biomedical class at Christian Academy found the body of a murder victim, along with several clues including overturned furniture, a gun, broken glass and medicine.
The students will spend the rest of the school year trying to discover the victim's cause of death. School officials say it wanted to make science more interesting, and the students say the class really accomplishes that goal.
"I look forward to this class every single day," said Lauren Perkins, a junior at the school.
"You come in and there's something new and exciting. It's never the same. It's not you sit down and you write and get lectured. You teach yourself most of it. The teachers are there to guide you and to help you with questions that you have. But it's really a hands-on learning approach."
Christian Academy of Louisville was the only Louisville school to receive a national distinguished designation this year for its science program.
