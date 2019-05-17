LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A teacher for Christian Academy of Louisville has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a minor.
Andrew Richard Wilkerson was arrested by Kentucky State Police is facing a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor. The 28-year-old was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on Thursday.
CAL Superintendent Tim Greener sent home a letter to parents saying the minor was not a student at the school. The letter did not name Wilkerson, but says a teacher accused of the same charge that Wilkerson is facing has resigned.
Here is the text of the letter:
To Parents of Christian Academy,
One of our teachers has been accused of inappropriate verbal electronic conversations with a minor (not a CAL student).
Obviously, we take all such accusations very seriously and are taking extensive and immediate steps to ensure the protection of our students and to discover all that is behind this accusation. Our policy in this situation is to immediately suspend this teacher while investigations are underway; however, in this case, the teacher has already tendered their resignation effective immediately.
The state police have assured us that they will inform us of their findings if any additional information is uncovered.
We ask for prayer for all those involved - for the teacher and the teacher’s family, for our investigation and that of the authorities, and for discernment in dealing further with this situation as they complete their investigation.
I know you may hear about this in the media and I want you to know the steps we have and are taking to firmly and appropriately deal with this situation.
Know that a plan is already in place to finish out the school year for the students in these classes.
Because of the personal issues involved, we ask that you please not forward this email. Thank you for your prayers for all involved.
Serving in His name,
Tim Greener
Superintendent
Christian Academy School System
