LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholics are marking the beginning of Lent.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday to receive ashes on their foreheads in observance of Ash Wednesday.
The ashes are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.
Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season, when many Christians fast, repent and reflect in preparation for Easter.
Christian parishes held special services Wednesday to accommodate all those who wished to come receive ashes.
