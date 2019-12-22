LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas and New Year's will impact the trash collection schedule for some around the Louisville area.
The schedule change affects customers within the Urban Services District. There will be no garbage, yard waste or recycling collection on Christmas Day, which is Wednesday, Dec. 25 and New Year's Day on Jan. 1.
Those who typically have garbage collected on Wednesday, will instead have trash collected on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 2.
