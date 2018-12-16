LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came early for more than 1,000 people in the California neighborhood.
A long line filled the California Community Center Sunday afternoon for the Love Transformation Project's annual holiday party.
"To be honest, I just want to cry," Founder Calvin Wooten said. "I love doing this."
The organization provides meals, clothes, and resources for those in need. Santa's little helpers were busy collecting gifts all year to give out to needy kids and their families.
"That is probably half of what our ministry is about," Wooten said. "Giving these kids an opportunity to have some happiness and some joy and just participate in something positive."
This is the organization's fourth year hosting the party for an area of the city that sees its fair share of violence.
"We've been in this community for a couple years now, and I know the first year we started there was all kinds of drive by's and shootings," Wooten said.
The event helps support local families during what can be a tough time of year. Antalene Montgomery has 12 kids and four grandchildren to buy for this year and says this event is a blessing.
"With us having the big family that we have, this helps us," Montgomery said.
Organizers say the event gives the families an outlet to escape from the stress of everyday life.
"To give them this day where they don't have to worry about that and bring their family together," Wooten said.
The families got gifts, a hot meal, clothes and other necessities for the holidays. The Love Transformation Project is always looking for more volunteers.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.