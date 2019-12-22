LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 people came together for the 3rd annual Love Transformation Project Christmas party in the California neighborhood.
Community members were able to enjoy gifts and a holiday meal at the California Park Community Center. Organizers say over 100 volunteers helped put the event together. The Love Transformation Project is a non-profit that focuses on helping people trapped by poverty, homelessness and addiction.
"We're not from this community but we want to change this community," said Calvin Wooten with the Love Transformation Project. "Someone has to take that ball and run with it, and we have."
Thousands of gifts were handed out and each child left with a bag full of at least three presents.
