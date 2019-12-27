PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas Eve house fire killed a Henry County, Kentucky man.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say the fire was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Franklinton Road. When Henry County Fire crews put out the fire, they found the body of a man inside the home.
An autopsy identifies the victim as James Bullion, 67, of Pleasureville.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but KSP says no foul play is suspected.
