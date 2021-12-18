LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday-themed event was held at California Park on Saturday.
"Christmas in California Park" was hosted by the Love Transformation Project, a local nonprofit that engages its community in action-based programs.
Attendees were offered free food and gifts were given to children, along with a Santa's closet for adults at the park on St. Catherine Street.
The project provides resources for the neighborhood at least once a month, but organizers say Christmas time is extra special.
"We've been in the this community, this is our seventh year," Calvin Wooten, founder of Love Transformation Project, said. "Some of the community members actually that are around this community are here to volunteer today."
In addition to the gifts, there was a musical performance by Linkin' Bridge.
