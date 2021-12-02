LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown's already jam-packed Christmas light show has something new this year.
The city has added a Winter Holiday Market, consisting of 20 storefronts designed especially for the holidays at the Family Activities Park.
The market is an addition to the Greenway Park lights and the animated light show at the city square.
Christmas in Charlestown also includes horse-dawn carriage rides and mini golf. Events start nightly around 6 p.m. now through Jan. 3.
The new Winter Holiday Market is only open Thursdays through Sundays.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.