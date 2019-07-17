LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a celebration so special, it couldn't wait until Christmas.
And it has special meaning for kids who have been battling medical issues.
A party was held Wednesday morning at the Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care Center and Preschool.
The center puts medically fragile and healthy children into the same classroom to learn and play.
Children got to see Santa Claus in the middle of the summer and were given a gift.
"Well sometimes it's a wonderful reaction and sometimes the little ones get a little bit scared. But it's a wonderful program for them, and they look forward to it every year -- to get the presents and to see Santa Claus," said Jason Wilson, of the Masonic Homes of Kentucky.
The event was sponsored by the Kosair Shrine Boat Club, which also donated money to the center.
The club also donated new strollers so teachers can take the children outside.
