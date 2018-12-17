LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A store where people can pick up Christmas presents opened up Monday morning -- and the best part of it all is, the merchandise is free.
People from across the community have raised money and given donations for the annual Christmas Store at Hotel Louisville.
It opened to anyone who set up an appointment at 9 a.m. Shoppers came in to pick up clothes, toys, blankets and food, at no charge.
It allows them to have the kind of Christmas that would have been impossible before.
"They are people who have no other way of providing a Christmas for their children, have not signed up for a program anywhere else, and they come to us, and we help them have Christmas," said Cathy Zirnheld of Wayside Christian Mission.
Roughly 1,000 shoppers will go to the Christmas Store between now and Christmas Eve.
People who have not already signed up have one more chance to get gifts from the store. On Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. to noon, walk-ins will be accepted at the store, where people can show up and pick up gifts.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.