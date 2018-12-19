Christmas tree disposal begins Dec. 26 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a place you can dump that Christmas tree once you're done decking the halls.
Those who live within the old city of Louisville boundaries can put their tree on the curb starting Dec. 26. Just set it out on the regular collection day.
Any Jefferson County resident can drop their trees off at the East District Recycling Center, Southwest Government Center and Waste Reduction Center on Meriweather Avenue.
The first two locations will instantly recycle trees into mulch that will be offered back to residents to use.
