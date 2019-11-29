SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville Christmas tree farmer in her 31st season says she's struggling with a tree shortage this year.
Elizabeth Werkmeister Shafer with Werkmeister's Christmas Tree Farm is now running the business that her parents started in the 1980s.
"It's very important to me to keep my parent's legacy alive," she said.
But it's proving to be a difficult task. It can take seven to 10 years to grow a tree in the field, and even though she's replanting, the weather hasn't been on her side to keep up with what's been cut down.
"In the field, I've only got probably 25 trees that I'll let people cut this year," she said.
This past summer was especially difficult on her new crop. "This year, I have probably lost close to 50% of the 600 trees I planted."
Those trees wouldn't have been large enough to sell for several seasons, but she said it's still devastating to put so much work in to something and see it die. She sells around 300 Christmas trees each year and ships in trees from out of state to supplement the supply in her fields. She said this year, she struggled with getting a wholesaler to help her out.
"I'm calling 15 different huge farms and can't get trees," she said. "The demand is so high they're not taking any new customers."
These struggles with the wholesalers are trickling down to customers when to comes time to pay.
"If people want more trees, then I've got to raise my prices up a little bit in order to be able to bring in the supply," Werkmeister Shafer said. "Because it's going to be seven years before I have a supply out in the field."
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, trees have been in a "tight supply" for the last three years.
Doug Hundley, with the association, said about five years ago, there was an abundance, making this "tight supply" seem worse than it is. He said the trees are still out there, people may just have to look further away from home to find what they're looking for. That's something Werkmeister Shafer said she's had to do.
"The trees I got this year are from Michigan," she said. "Normally, I get them from North Carolina."
Hundley said it's not just weather that's caused issues for tree farmers. He said we're now seeing the effects of the 2008 recession. That year, not as many people cut down live trees, so that means no one planted new trees in their place.
He also said there's a decline in people growing trees and an increase in people shopping for them.
Data from the National Christmas Tree Association shows that in 2017, there were 27.4 million real trees purchased. Just one year later in 2018, that number jumped to 32.8 million.
"This is not an immediate gratification thing," Werkmeister Shafer said. "You're putting work in 7-10 years before you finally see the fruits of your labor, and there's a lot of labor."
Still, she plans to open the farm on Friday, Nov. 29, and sell around 300 trees within the next two to three weekends. Hundley said despite the tight supply, those looking for live Christmas trees shouldn't have a problem finding them.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.