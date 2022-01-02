LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively teen found across the country after being missing for several days, got a warm welcome back from his church family.
"We stood here that night, asking in the name of Jesus for the return of Kerry and today, Kerry is in this audience with us today," Pastor Steven Webb said.
Dixie Valley Church of God held a celebration on Sunday for the safe return of Kerry Brooks, a member of its congregation.
The 14-year-old was found in Austin, Texas, last week after disappearing on Dec. 19th. Austin police did detain a suspect in the case.
Leaders of Brooks' church reflected on the worry their community felt while he was missing and how happy they are to see him home.
"The way our church family and the community came together and refused to give up on finding Kerry and refused to accept him not coming home as an answer, and prayed and got the word out, did everything we could," Youth Pastor Hannah Hamilton said. "It's been amazing to watch."
Shively police have said it's likely criminal charges will be filed, but haven't released any more details about what happened.
