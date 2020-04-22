LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staff members at an Old Louisville retirement community dealing with the deadly COVID-19 outbreak took a moment to make Wednesday special for one of their oldest residents.
Bill Latta, a longtime resident of Treyton Oak Towers, celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday. Members of and the minister of his church, First Unitarian Church of Louisville, stopped by Treyton Oak to celebrate with Latta from a safe distance. They also set up balloons and signs for him in facility's courtyard.
Latta's birthday comes during a tough time for the Treyton Oak family, which has had 13 residents die after contracting the coronavirus. Staff members said during Latta's celebration that they're glad to have something to smile about.
"At this particular institution, Treyton Oak has struggled a little bit with the virus," said the Rev. Lori Kyle, minister of First Unitarian Church of Louisville. "His resilience has been phenomenal, and we're just so happy and proud of him."
Latta is an environmental advocate, Kyle said, so it's fitting that his birthday falls on Earth Day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.