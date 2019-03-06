Church in the Highlands offers drive-by alternative to Ash Wednesday tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's easy to spot the signs that Wednesday marked the first day of Lent.
On Ash Wednesday, Christians receive repentance ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads on the day of fasting and repentance.
Many Catholics attended morning mass at Cathedral of the Assumption or many other churches around the city. But if you didn't have time to make it to mass, a church in the Highlands offered a drive-by alternative.
St. Paul United Methodist Church on Bardstown Road and Douglas Boulevard created a way for people to get their ashes without leaving their car. The idea was to let people know that God is not confined to the church walls.
"Mostly, people have been coming by and saying, 'I haven't done this in years. I'm so glad to be able to just come by and get ashes,'" said Cody Nygard, director of discipleship and connection at St. Paul. "We're giving people ashes, we're giving them a little bit of a blessing, and we've got sort of a devotional that we're letting them take to lead them through the season of Lent."
Lent lasts for the next six weeks, leading up to Easter.
