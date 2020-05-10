LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Houses of worship across Kentucky could resume in-person worship services Sunday, following a federal court ruling Friday that ruled against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order prohibiting mass gatherings.
On Fire Christian Church, who sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for not allowing drive-in services during the pandemic, hosted indoor services Sunday, according to the church's website. In a Facebook post, the church said all CDC guidelines would be followed and there would not be childcare.
Houses of worship were scheduled to reopen for in-person services May 20, but U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove of Frankfort ruled Friday that Beshear and other state officials are prohibited from "enforcing the prohibition on mass gatherings with respect to any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines," according to court documents.
Churches have been asked to worship online during the coronavirus, while others like On Fire Christian Church, hosted drive-in services.
Several state health guidelines were implemented Saturday for churches, including limiting attendance to no more than 33% of the building occupancy, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet and restricting access to common areas.
Beshear has encouraged houses of worship that cannot meet the state's guidelines, which outline social distancing and sanitation measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, to not reopen and continue drive-in and virtual services.
Beshear has cited several cases of the coronavirus traced back to mass gatherings at church services across the world.
"I know some folks are ready to get back to in-person services but we must remain vigilant and we must make sure that any house of worship is ready," Beshear said. "Even just the cleaning that's required is more significant than is done just about anywhere else. That every single surface has to be cleaned."
It is up to individual churches when they will begin to host indoor services.
