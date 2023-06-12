LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced on plans to expand Ellis Park into eastern Daviess County, Kentucky.
According to a news release sent Monday, the site, just outside Owensboro city limits, is where the new $75 million tourist destination will be built. An exact location was not given in the news release.
This is after the failed attempt to expand Ellis Park into Towne Square Mall in Owensboro earlier this year. On March 21, the Owensboro City Commissioners rejected the proposal. After that, CDI began searching for alternative sites.
Related Stories:
- Spring meet racing begins at Ellis Park, animal rights activists protest outside
- CRAWFORD | Churchill relocating races to Ellis Park at HISA's request is a seismic shift in horse sense
- Churchill Downs moving spring meet to Ellis Park after 12 deaths in 30 days rock horse industry
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.