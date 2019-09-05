LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is looking to expand its reach to northern Kentucky and revitalize the memory of a race track built in 1883.
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Thursday that it will file an application with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to construct New Latonia Racing & Gaming, a proposed $200 million live and historical year-round racing facility, in northern Kentucky.
According to a news release from CDI, the application includes a racing license for the proposed track to conduct live thoroughbred racing January through March and in December 2020. While the New Latonia facility is constructed, CDI proposed the winter meet be held at Churchill Downs. Once the race track is ready, "these race dates would permanently move to the proposed New Latonia facility," CDI said.
The $150 million first phase of its New Latonia construction, according to CDI, would include a 1,500-unit historical racing facility similar to Louisville's Derby City Gaming, a 1-mile-long synthetic main race track, inner dirt track, stabling facilities, high-tech clubhouses and venues for food and beverage sales. The project is "anticipated to create nearly 400 direct full- and part-time equivalent positions and an estimated 800 direct construction jobs," CDI said.
Phase two of the proposed project may include the addition of a hotel, CDI said.
Latonia Race Track operated two yearly meets, spring/summer and late fall, from 1883 though 1939. The track was most well known for its Latonia Derby, a 1.5-mile race.
