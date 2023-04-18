LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of Churchill Downs Inc. rang the opening bell at Nasdaq Tuesday morning.
The company's CEO, Bill Carstandjen, and other employees were on hand.
Ringing the bell on Wall Street is symbolic of the markets opening and closing each business day.
The Nasdaq bell ringing includes an hour of exclusive advertising on the Nasdaq tower and marquee.
That exposure helped Churchill Downs' stock. It was up nearly half a point Tuesday to close at $256.20.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.