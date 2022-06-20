LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has changed the post times of some races this week due to hot temperatures.
The first race on Wednesday will go off at 10:30 a.m., instead of its originally scheduled time of 12:45 p.m.
The final race race on Wednesday is planned for 2:20 p.m., while morning training has also been moved to 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Admission gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Last week, races were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday because of extreme heat.
According to a news release, Churchill Downs consults its Equine Medical Director, track management and regulatory officials when deciding on cancelations or post times.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.