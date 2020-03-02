LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men -- one of whom is a children's mentor for a Churchill Downs program -- were in court Monday after police say they tried to meet kids for sex.
Blake Jeffries, Edward Phillips and Fabio Arquello were arrested March 1 after police say they responded to an online ad offering sex with minors. Police say they thought they were arranging meetings to pay the kids for sex, but they were really communicating with undercover police officers. They were arrested at a Louisville hotel when they showed up for those meetings.
On Monday morning, not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of all three defendants, who face human trafficking charges. They were ordered to have no contact with minors.
Rob Eggert, Arquello's attorney, argued that he is a mentor for children at Churchill Downs' Backside Learning Center and asked that his restriction be modified to no "unsupervised" contact with minors.
"There is no victim here," said Eggert. "It was police pretending to be somebody, pretending to be 16-year-olds. In terms of minors, I can't imagine he would have any contact with minors, but what we'd ask is that it's not supervised."
The judge denied that request. Their bonds were set at $50,000, but they can post $5,000 -- 10 percent -- to get out of jail.
Backside Learning Center released a statement Monday morning saying it is in the process of removing Arquello from the board. It says it remains committed to its efforts to create a safer community.
The arrests of Jeffries, Phillips and Arquello came just days after the arrests of four other men on similar charges. Police say Amos Brown, Jeffrey Stutts, Richard Tong and Bradley Martin were arrested Feb. 28 on human trafficking charges under identical circumstances.
