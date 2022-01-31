LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mass COVID-19 testing site at Churchill Downs will not close down any time soon despite health leaders saying the city seems to have reached a plateau in new cases.
Bluewater Diagnostics runs the test site at Churchill Downs, which opened in early January. Dina English, with Bluewater, said the testing site will likely remain open "into the spring."
"Just from past experience — because that's what happened with the original COVID — was we really slowed down drastically," English said. "And then when spring break hit, the kids got together in Florida and things like that, and we came back, and our incident rates skyrocketed."
Earlier this month, English said site workers at the Churchill Downs location were testing 800 to 1,200 people for COVID-19 daily. Now, she said that number has dropped to 400 or 500 daily.
"We're seeing a significant drop in testing, which is a good sign," she said. "It means a lot of people have either been vaccinated or this has peaked and now it's starting to drop a little bit."
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage with Louisville's health department released a statement Monday on the county's case load:
"Case counts remain very high across Jefferson County, but do appear to have plateaued. We know that the rise in cases is usually much faster than the decline. We climbed to record highs in a few weeks, but it may take months to get back to the low levels that we saw before the omicron surge. The number of hospitalized patients remains high and continues to place a strain on our healthcare system, although the trend is hopeful. We continue to encourage vaccination (including boosters) for all those who are eligible, and suggest layered strategies like avoiding crowds, testing, and mask wearing to optimize your protection."
Our COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction but our new cases & positivity rate are still much higher than anything we saw in 2020 or 2021. Now is the time for vaccines + boosters, testing + isolation when needed & quality masks!https://t.co/QYDK2Eawee— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) January 31, 2022
Other test sites are also popping up around Louisville, with intentions to remain open.
About two weeks after the Churchill Downs site was announced, new testing locations also opened in west Louisville. That includes indoor testing at Shively City Hall, which is expected to run at least through Feb. 25, and drive-thru testing at St. Stephen Church, which is operating until further notice.
Bluewater Diagnostics closed its testing sites for a day at Churchill Downs and Southeast Christian Church earlier this month due to freezing temperatures. English asks people to keep up with Bluewater's website and Facebook page to make sure appointments are still running as scheduled on days with inclement weather.
English said the Churchill Downs testing location will remain open until it is no longer needed.
