LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After much scrutiny and protests at the track, Churchill Downs has created a new position to address diversity.
Katherine Armstrong will serve as vice president of culture, which will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the company. The track said she will report directly to Churchill's CEO, Bill Carstanjen.
"Armstrong will be part of the senior leadership team of CDI and will lead the company's efforts to expand its strategic vision as part of the company's core mission and values to systemically advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion," Churchill Downs said in a news release on Thursday.
Kentucky Derby 146 brought protests to the track amid calls to cancel the race in the wake of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers.
But concerns go further back, with issues like the continued playing of "My Old Kentucky Home" before the Kentucky Derby and the systemic exclusion of Black jockeys, all of which have sparked criticism of the track.
As protests were going on outside the track on Derby Day in 2020, which was held in September amid the coronavirus pandemic, track officials considered not playing the state song of Kentucky. Instead, a modified version was sung, followed by a moment of silence.
