LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse races in Louisville and Lexington will run without fans when they return this fall.
Churchill Downs said its September meet, which begins Thursday, will be limited to participants and essential staff only. People who bought tickets for September races through Churchill Downs or Ticketmaster will have their tickets refunded, the company said in a news release.
Keeneland said that because of the ongoing pandemic, it will prohibit spectators and also limit participants at its fall meet, which is set to start Oct. 2.
“The safety of our employees, our participants and our fans remains Keeneland’s top priority,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said in a news release.
