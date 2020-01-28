LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is offering culinary connoisseurs the chance to eat their way through the Kentucky Derby.
The track is holding a contest to find a foodie upon whom to bestow the honorary title of Official Menu Taste Tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby.
The contest winner will get to help Churchill Downs Executive Chef David Danielson finalize this year’s Derby menu, which will be served to thousands of visitors on May 2.
To enter, applicants should submit their favorite original Derby party recipe at the official website. The contest began Tuesday morning. It ends either on Feb. 12 or when the first 100 recipes have been received.
Danielson, who has been the track’s executive chef since 2013, will select the winning recipe based on creativity, ease of preparation and “consistency with the Derby party theme.”
The winner also will get a dinner for two at Danielson's historic Old Stone Inn & Tavern, a dining voucher for a Louisville restaurant, two nights in a luxury hotel in Louisville, round-trip airfare, $1,000 cash and two premium Derby tickets valued at $4,000.
The chef said he looked forward to adding a special twist to this year’s menu by incorporating the ideas of a passionate foodie.
“The Kentucky Derby is more than just the greatest two minutes in sports — it’s a celebration of authentic Kentucky flavors, ingredients and traditions, both at Churchill Downs and across the country as viewers celebrate at home,” Danielson said.
According to a news release, applicants must be at least 21, legal U.S. residents, reside in the 48 contiguous U.S. states or Washington, D.C., and must not have been “convicted of a felony or any crime of moral turpitude or have been prohibited/excluded from gambling in any state or jurisdiction.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.