LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has named Louisville native Mike Anderson as its new president, the track announced Tuesday.
Anderson began his career with Churchill Downs, Inc. 24 years ago, most recently serving as the vice president of operations. He has led the planning and construction of over $300 million in projects at the company's properties, according to officials with Churchill Downs.
“As a native of Louisville, it is humbling to consider what this historic place represents to so many people," Anderson said in a statement. "I am eager to build upon the great traditions of the Kentucky Derby and continue the company’s work to establish a legacy of integrity and inclusivity both at Churchill Downs and within our industry.
“The opportunity to serve this company, the commonwealth and our community as President of Churchill Downs Racetrack is the privilege of a lifetime."
Kevin Flanery, who served as the race track's president since 2005, retired at the end of 2019. Bill Mudd, president and chief operating officer of CDI, acted as interim president of Churchill Downs Racetrack.
Churchill Downs also named Mike Ziegler as the new senior vice president and general manager of the track on Tuesday.
