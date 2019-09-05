LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. plans to spend up to $200 million building a facility in northern Kentucky that will have live thoroughbred racing, 1,500 slot-like historical racing terminals and a possible hotel.
The Louisville-based company said Thursday it will apply to the state horse racing commission for race dates and licenses for the facility, which will be called New Latonia Racing & Gaming. The company has not revealed the exact location of the proposed venue.
The move appears to be a broadside against Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., which traditionally holds the winter racing days that Churchill Downs is seeking for New Latonia.
Turfway has not added lucrative historical racing machines to its track despite having a license to do so for years -- to the frustration of some members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, industry publications have reported.
Churchill Downs did not directly reference in Turfway in a news release announcing the New Latonia plan, but called the northern Kentucky racing market “neglected.”
“Churchill Downs is stepping up to protect and grow Kentucky’s thoroughbred racing circuit,” Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs racetrack, said in the release. “Our willingness to make a sizeable investment in the neglected northern Kentucky market is our latest effort to improve Kentucky’s valuable horse racing and agriculture industries.”
Turfway owner JACK Entertainment announced April 5 that it would sell the racetrack and its JACK Cincinnati Casino to Hard Rock International in a deal that was projected to close in late 2019. It’s unclear if that sale has taken place and neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.
Churchill Downs is seeking approval for winter meet race dates in January-March 2020 and in December 2020 at its historic Louisville racetrack as a placeholder until New Latonia is built and can host those winter dates permanently.
The $150 million first phase of New Latonia would include a 1,500-machine historical racing facility similar to Louisville’s Derby City Gaming, a 1-mile synthetic main race track, inner dirt track, stabling facilities, clubhouses and food and beverage venues, according to Churchill Downs. A hotel would be possible in a second phase.
The project is “anticipated to create nearly 400 direct full- and part-time equivalent positions and an estimated 800 direct construction jobs,” Churchill Downs said.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission members have expressed frustration at the lack of action on plans to renovate Turfway Park’s grandstand and to add slot-like racing machines, which have provided a significant financial boost for the traditional thoroughbred racing industry.
At a meeting in December, commissioners suggested that the lack of investment has to do with the common ownership of Turfway and the Cincinnati casino, which are only about 13 miles apart.
“The fact is, they’re being held hostage by the casino in Cincinnati,” KHRC vice chairman Mark Simendinger said, according to industry publication Bloodhorse.