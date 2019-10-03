LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is now in the home stretch of a proposal to close a major Louisville thoroughfare.
The company wants to close part of South Fourth Street as part of a major expansion project.
In April, Churchill Downs announced plans to build an $8 million equine medical center near the backside. To create enough space for the project, the racetrack proposed a permanent road closure, which affects South Fourth Street between the intersection with Oakdale Avenue and the area just beyond the backside entrance at Winn Avenue.
Churchill Downs representatives went before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to explain the need for the equine medical center and street closure.
"...which is where practicing veterinarians can care for horses with additional lighting, better surfaces, a better facility for horses," said Ryan Jordan, vice president of operations for Churchill Downs. "The closure allows for a free-flow of people and horses back and forth to these facilities."
Before voting on the proposal, the planning commission heard from a handful of concerned and emotional neighbors.
"Permanently closing Fourth Street would negatively impact our community," said Jessica Scoot, who lives nearby.
Track officials said closing the street would reduce noise, provide more parking space and improve safety, but some of the neighbors still say it is unnecessary.
"The facility being built is what will enhance thoroughbred safety and health, and that is independent of the request to close the public street," said Kathleen Helm, who lives nearby.
After hearing from both sides, the planning commission gave it a unanimous "yes" vote, but neighbors don't plan to give up.
"I think we still feel the same way as we did coming here today," Helm said. "So wherever the process leads us, I think we'll take that opinion forward."
The proposal now moves to Metro Council for a vote.
