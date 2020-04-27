LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the start of an odd week in Louisville as the Derby City heads into May with no Derby race. Saturday would have marked the 146th "Run for the Roses."
Churchill Downs officials said at least 100,000 tickets were sold before COVID-19 shutdowns postponed the traditional Oaks and Derby race to Sept. 4-5.
The postponement comes as a sore disappointment for Johnny Thompson, who said he couldn't wait to take in the sights and sounds of Churchill Downs.
"It was the first time we were ever going to go, and it's been on my bucket list for years," he said.
Thompson bought tickets to Thurby, Oaks and Derby with plans to make a trip from Minnesota with his wife and friends.
"It was going to be a great deal and then — POOF! — gone," Thompson said.
Derby weekend was also supposed to be part of a whirlwind trip for Rose Ung. Her dream trip was slated to begin in Portland, Oregon, and continue overseas.
"We were planning on coming from Russia and going straight to the Derby, and so we had to just change all our plans," Ung said.
Both Thompson and Ung spent $3,000 for tickets but had been waiting and wondering if they will get their money back.
"I made the request like they asked me to do, and yet I haven't heard," Thompson said, adding that he doesn't want to be "left in limbo."
"Do they even know I'm around?" he said. "That's the frustrating part."
Ung has similar frustrations.
"(It's) a little bit unnerving to know that I could be just out," she said.
Churchill Downs said Monday that it will handle refunds on a case-by-case basis for fans who bought Kentucky Derby tickets but cannot attend the new September race date.
"We're handling this, as I said, very generously," said Tonya Abeln, vice president of corporate communication at Churchill Downs. "If someone can't come, we want to get them a refund — bottom line."
The window to request a refund online closed April 24. Officials said most people who request a refund should get their money back before the September race dates, with a few exceptions, such as corporations that lease or own a box.
Ticketholders like Ung, who didn't know there was a deadline for a refund request, may still be in luck.
"Reach out to our sales team and make contact and make a case for your situation," Abeln said. "This isn't a time where this company or the Kentucky Derby is trying to create hardship for anyone."
A Derby delayed is not a Derby denied for fans like Thompson, who said they plan to cash in on the experience next year.
"We can do this again later," Thompson said.
Churchill Downs will only provide refunds for tickets bought through its site or Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased through StubHub and other third party vendors will have to be provided by those companies. Ticketholders should contact them.
