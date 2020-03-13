LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said all live races at Fair Grounds Race Course, in Louisiana, will run without spectators through March 29.
That includes the Louisiana Derby, which will still be run on March 21.
The Louisville-based company also said it is closing pari-mutuel wagering at the course, though the on-site slot facility, off-site off-track betting and video poker operations will remain open.
Churchill Downs also reiterated that preparations to host the Kentucky Derby on May 2 “are currently still moving forward.”
The company said in a news release that amid health concerns about COVID-19, live races at Fair Grounds Race Course through the remainder of the racing meet ending March 29 “will be conducted spectator-free with only essential staff, credentialed horsemen and media in attendance.”
