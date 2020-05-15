LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is honoring the Class of 2020.
The historic racetrack has announced plans for "a Twin Spires Tribute" with one week of rotating colors. The track will recognize Louisville area high schools beginning May 16, which is the same day horse racing starts again — without fans.
The Twin Spires have been lit green to remember families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tribute of colors will run through May 22.
