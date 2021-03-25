LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has partnered with Norton Healthcare to vaccinate 2,500 Kentuckians at its racetrack in Louisville.
The Norton Healthcare Vaccine Clinic will take place at the track's clubhouse beginning next week.
Appointments are available on March 29, 30 or April 12 for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The booster shots will be automatically scheduled for April 19, 20 and May 3.
“It is gratifying to know that we will be able to help so many in this community receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in advance of Kentucky Derby 147, helping us all return to the Derby traditions that we cherish and that bring us together," said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack.
Kentuckians who are currently eligible for the vaccine can register for the clinic here. Residents of the neighborhoods surrounding Churchill Downs will be prioritized.
