LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stakes are being raised at Churchill Downs.
The track announced it is raising the purses by 10.7% for the remainder of the track's 2019 spring meet.
The purse raise is effective Thursday and thanks in part to money raised by Derby City Gaming since the instant-racing facility opened in September 2018.
Races are seeing as much as $10,000 more thanks to the increase.
"Our investment into Derby City Gaming continues to pay immediate dividends to all owners, trainers and jockeys that participate at Churchill Downs," Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said in a news release. "The result is an exciting and ultra-competitive Spring Meet racing product for bettors nationwide."
Total purses for the spring meet are projected to be at $33.5 million. Last year, the total was $22.2 million.
The 2019 spring meet runs from Thursday through June 29.
