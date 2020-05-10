LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Horse racing will be among the first industries to reopen Monday as part of Kentucky's gradual approach to reopening the economy.
Churchill Downs will reopen its stables May 11, with only authorized racetrack employees, trainers, properly licensed people and those who take care of the horses allowed on the property.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear previously said the historic racetrack presented "one of the most detailed plans" to resume operations while maintaining social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Churchill Down's shortened Spring Meet will begin May 16 without spectators "until government officials approve fans returning." Racing will be held Thursdays through Sundays and on Memorial Day - Monday, May 25.
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5. Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen previously said Churchill Downs plans to run the Kentucky Oaks and Derby over Labor Day weekend with fans present.
