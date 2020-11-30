LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendance at the 2020 Kentucky Derby may have been limited, but the stands are full in 2021 -- at least in new artwork released by the racetrack on Monday.
For the fifth year in a row, Churchill Downs picked a Kentucky artist to capture the 147th Kentucky Derby and Oaks. In a release, Churchill Downs says Breathitt County, Kentucky, artist Ralph Fugate uses bold, vibrant colors to capture the beauty and power of the horse and excitement of the crowd.
Fugate is a self-taught sports artist who grew up drawing, but he didn't start painting until age 25. Now he specializes in capturing thoroughbred horse racing.
His art will be featured on next year's Derby and Oaks racing programs and other merchandise. The items will be on sale at retail outlets, the Kentucky Derby Museum and the www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com.
