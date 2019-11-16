LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is welcoming first responders for a free day of races Sunday, Nov. 17.
In honor of First Responders Day, the racetrack is offering free general admission for first responders as well as an opportunity to buy discounted tickets to Millionaires Row. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and races start at 1 p.m.
A valid ID must be shown to take advantage of the discounts. For more information, visit Churchill Downs' official website.
