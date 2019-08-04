LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discarded cigarette is what authorities say caused flames to break out at an Indianapolis hotel.
Fox 59 reports that the fire broke out at Saturday morning at an Extended Stay Hotel. Guests staying in 102 rooms at the hotel were evacuated just before 5 a.m.
Officials say about 200 people were staying at the hotel at the time the fire happened.
No one was hurt by the fire.
The Indiana Red Cross is providing assistance to people who have been displaced.
The Wayne Township Fire Department says it's believed that the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette. The fire appears to have ignited outside the building and somehow spread into the attic. The fire then activated the building’s sprinkler system.
