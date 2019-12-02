LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a Christmas miracle for one die-hard Bengals fan.
After 57 nights of living on the roof of his bar, Jeff Lanham finally got to sleep in his own bed, after the Bengals pulled off a win over the New York Jets.
Lanham had decided to live on the roof of the Hog Cafe in Milan, Indiana until the Bengals won a game during the 2019 season.
He picked a bad season to do it. The Bengals lost their first 11 games. They won the 12th game, on Sunday. The team is on track to net its lowest number of victories in at least nine years — if it wins its last four. The Bengals have won at least four games per season every year since 2002, when they won two. They had won six games last year.
Lanham said he thought about giving up at times, but he credits his wife, who brought him meals and did his laundry, for keeping him going.
Lanham came down from the roof only once during his 57 nights outside, to attend a benefit for a baby girl born with spina bifida, a condition in which the backbone that protects the spinal cord doesn’t form and close as it should. The condition often results in damage to the spinal cord and nerves.
