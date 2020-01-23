LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati have stopped smugglers from bringing thousands of invasive crabs into the country.
Customs officials said that over the last four months, 51 shipments at the Port of Cincinnati contained 3,700 crabs. The shipments came from China and were headed to homes and businesses in several states.
The crabs sell for about $50 each, and they are illegal to sell in the U.S. without a permit because they are an invasive species.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.