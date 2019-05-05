LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! was a busy place this week, not only for Derby celebrations, but also for Cinco de Mayo.
For the last six years, the Sunday after Derby has been a party in Louisville.
Cinco de Mayo celebrate's Mexico's victory over France in 1862.
Sunday's event is known as "Cinco Sunday" and is the final event of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Families joined in with face painting, balloons and lots of music.
"Now every major city in the country celebrates Cinco de Mayo. Of course Louisville does, too, because Louisville is the number one party town," event organizer Ben Ruiz said.
Mayor Greg Fischer welcomed the crowd to kick off the event.
