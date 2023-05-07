LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few days after Cinco De Mayo, a celebration was held at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville on Sunday.
Cinco Sunday was free and open to the public. The event for all ages had face painting, piñatas, mariachi bands and dance performances.
Cinco Sunday marks the end of Louisville's Derby Diversity Week, which allows people of all backgrounds to meet and share their stories.
"We're back in full force and we are excited because I think people want to celebrate love and peace and brotherhood," said Adolfo Ruiz, event organizer.
Cinco De Mayo, traditionally celebrated on May 5 annually, marks Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
