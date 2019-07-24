LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police will no longer provide crossing guards for 12 Jefferson County schools located in other police jurisdictions.
In a release Wednesday evening, the department cited "budget cuts and the changes in staffing that will require" as the reasons for the change, which will allow the 25 crossing guards that usually worked at the schools to staff schools within LMPD's jurisdiction.
"We understand this is a difficult decision to make, but we must make some changes to address our staffing needs in these challenging economic times," the department said in a statement. "We are committed to assisting the other departments with our traffic plans or other information to help ease their transition in providing this service going forward."
Schools affected by the announcement include:
Anchorage:
- Anchorage Elementary School
Jeffersontown:
- Carrithers Middle School
- Cochrane Elementary School
- Jeffersontown Elementary School
- St. Edward School
- Tully Elementary School
Shively:
- Butler High School
- Schaffner Elementary School
- Western High School
St. Matthews:
- Our Lady of Lourdes
- St. Matthews Elementary School
- Trinity High School
