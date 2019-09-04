LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some New Albany residents won't get the peace and quiet they were hoping for.
On Wednesday, Mayor Jeff Gahan vetoed a bill that would have restricted when someone could set off fireworks in the city.
The city council passed the ordinance, which would have only allowed fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July and New Year's, five votes to four in August.
"The 5-4 split council vote to ban legal fireworks is an intrusion into the private lives of our citizens and could silence the joy of many important occasions, like weddings, birthdays and holidays," Gahan said in a statement.
Gahan also said that it would create confusion between the city's police and residents, adding "the proposed ordinance is impossible to enforce."
