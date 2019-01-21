Citing rise in illegal drug use, border wall supporters rally at busy Louisville intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supporters of the President Trump's border wall were back out at a busy Louisville intersection Monday night.
They held signs reading "honk for the wall" at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway. Those rallying said illegal drugs coming across the border is one of their top concerns.
"We're here to open our mouth and let everybody know we believe in America, and we're opposed to all these young people dying of heroin overdoses," said Frank Simon with the American Family Association. "So it's time to say something."
The Tea Party of Kentucky and American Family Association of Kentucky organized the rally.
